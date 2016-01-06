Paul Norris
Seattle Dribbble Meetup - Fremont Troll Process

Seattle Dribbble Meetup - Fremont Troll Process seattle vector meetup dribbble process illustration
Quick process shot containing some early ideas behind this illustration.

Substantial is hosting the first Dribbble meetup of the year! Come by our office next Thursday and say hello.

More info here - https://nvite.com/SEAdribbble/c846

Rebound of
Seattle Dribbble Meetup #2 - January 14th
By Substantial
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
