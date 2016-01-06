Andrew Kolb

D&D&D Rogue

Andrew Kolb
Andrew Kolb
  • Save
D&D&D Rogue andrew kolb kolbisneat illustration dinosaurs dungeons dragons ddd
Download color palette

Second party member of the Dungeons & Dragons & Dinosaurs campaign is the Rogue! He's the one you want hiding in the tall grass and is definitely the most clever of the group.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Andrew Kolb
Andrew Kolb

More by Andrew Kolb

View profile
    • Like