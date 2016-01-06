Pieter van der Beek

Hiding Place Mural

Pieter van der Beek
Pieter van der Beek
  • Save
Hiding Place Mural marker illustrations icons mural wall painting
Download color palette

https://www.behance.net/gallery/32530323/Hiding-Place-Mural

Hand-painted mural that features as a backdrop to the soon-to-be artist hangout at the Hiding Place, an espresso bar in Pattaya.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Pieter van der Beek
Pieter van der Beek

More by Pieter van der Beek

View profile
    • Like