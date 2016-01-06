Nina J Reichenberg

Anti-Fur PSA

Anti-Fur PSA illustration psa bull animals anti-fur hand-drawn 2d animation
This is small preview of my PSA on anti-fur animation. Using the medium of 2D animation in a hand-drawn style, I created both a 1 minute and 30 second spot to advertise The Anti-Fur Society organization. They now have it displayed on both their website and Facebook page.

See the full animation on my website:
http://ninajreichenberg.com/#/anti-fur-ad/

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
