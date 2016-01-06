Citronella

Tibet print hex sign mountain tibet screen print
The final print of the Fat Coffee series. 60 5x5 prints, signed and numbered. This is a Pennsylvania Dutch hex sign to represent where Fat Coffee gets milk for their butter coffee. The mountain represents Tibet where butter tea was invented.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
