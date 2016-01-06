Molly McCracken

Art Direction: Photoshoot for Glow

Art Direction: Photoshoot for Glow
I designed and built the backdrop for the Cake Beauty / Delectable photo feature in Glow magazine.

Also had to photoshop one of the children's heads so he was paying attention. (Compiled from multiple shots). Later used for CEO's Christmas communications also.

Jan 6, 2016
