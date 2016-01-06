Richard Keeling

3 Shapes

Richard Keeling
Richard Keeling
  • Save
3 Shapes abstract minimal shadow shapes print poster illustration
Download color palette

A series of experimental posters that only use 3 shapes.

Richard Keeling a freelance graphic designer / illustrator living in South London.
www.richardkeelingdesign.com

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Richard Keeling
Richard Keeling

More by Richard Keeling

View profile
    • Like