Jon Ezell
Billabong

Billabong Surf Report

Jon Ezell
Billabong
Jon Ezell for Billabong
  • Save
Billabong Surf Report billabong surf report ios animation gif ui
Download color palette

Today were in the App Store! Here is a shot of the the Billabong Surf Report App's animation from spot to spot and adding a new location.

Shout out to @Ben Cline and the @RALLY crew for nailing the Card-To-Card animation and taking on the Dev

Download The App FREE

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Billabong
Billabong
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Billabong

View profile
    • Like