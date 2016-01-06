Michaela Tracey

Barcelona

Barcelona lights cacti cat cafe line vector icon travel illustration barcelona
Part of a series of self initiated works exploring line illustration. Each piece is inspired by a destination from my travels.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
