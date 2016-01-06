Paykhan

Season Pass Packaging

Design & illustration project for Cardazine on Kickstarter! SEASON PASS will bring you through a visual journey of the four seasons. From the summer heat to winter chill, you will find plenty of hidden seasonal surprises.

Discover more here : http://kck.st/1OtruEa

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
