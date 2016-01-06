Poster Biennale Varsovie Cadre

The Warsaw International Biennale is the annual meeting of worldwide posters. It gathers few hundred of competitors by working together to perpetuate this medium of expression rich in history. The 2015 edition has opened to the public by under the broad topic of « truth ». How can you approach a subject uniting religious, philosophic and literary meanings as large as these features ? We have decided to deal with the truth through a mathematical law wich is common throughout the cosmos and the nature : the Fibonacci’s sequence.