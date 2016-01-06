Poster Biennale Varsovie Cadre

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Warsaw International Biennale is the annual meeting of worldwide posters. It gathers few hundred of competitors by working together to perpetuate this medium of expression rich in history. The 2015 edition has opened to the public by under the broad topic of « truth ». How can you approach a subject uniting religious, philosophic and literary meanings as large as these features ? We have decided to deal with the truth through a mathematical law wich is common throughout the cosmos and the nature : the Fibonacci’s sequence.