What can I say? STAR WARS is in my blood, man. In 6th grade I would come home everyday from school and turn on anyone out of the original trilogy. Star Wars was a very alive influence in my young mind. I remember being 11 and waiting in lines for hours outside to see the special addition.

Recently I saw "the Force Awakens" and, no big surprise, I have mixed feelings about it - Anyhow... Here's to Mr. human cyborg relations.

(Press "z" to see a bigger version)