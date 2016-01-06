Payback Penguin

Cheers for Victory

Cheers for Victory vector shirt cottonbureau university college sports victory midwest corn b1g gbr huskers
My "Cheers for Victory" tee-shirt is available over at Cotton Bureau. I need to sell 25 in the next two weeks to get it printed so please support me and my design.

https://cottonbureau.com/products/cheers-for-a-victory

