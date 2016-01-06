Animade

Holiday Mode—Yeti

Holiday Mode—Yeti holiday yeti festive illustration animation animade
We helped this yeti have a restful yuletide for a Verizon project.

See the whole bunch of Holiday Mode GIFs, made by a host of talented animators and illustrators—https://holidaymode.whynotwednesday.com/

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
