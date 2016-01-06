Editorial Layout

Hi friends,

I had great fun with designing some fresh new blocks design for Semplice Blocks collection recently and here’s one of them.

Blocks are like lego pieces. User can design their custom layout within minutes by using blocks feature. Blocks feature is available in Semplice Studio edition, which you can get here: http://www.semplicelabs.com/?love=dribbble with 20% discount exclusive for dribble friends.

Hope you like it!

Lu