Seat Selector
Hi friends!

Last year was full of airline projects. I made this concept for one client which didn't got taken at the end. It's still fun to show and rebrand it for Lufthansa. I love the brand, the colors and wish I could get this concept alive :) .

Looking forward to your feedback!

Thanks!

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
