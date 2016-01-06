Animade

Holiday Mode—Biscuits

We designed and animated some GIFs for Verizon’s Holiday Mode project, along with a whole bunch of other animators and illustrators.

See the whole bunch and maybe pick one for yourself if you’re still revelling in festive holiday glory—https://holidaymode.whynotwednesday.com/

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
