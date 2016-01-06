Tim Parker

Work in progress: Some bigger icons which are needed for parts of the website. Aiming to improve consistency, iconography and styles across all of our platforms.

p.s - we're hiring! email tim@mixcloud.com if you're interested!

Jan 6, 2016
