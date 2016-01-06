Owen Davey

Sony #3

A crop of part of a collection of illustrations made for Sony to accompany a feature about how to take photographs at night in the city or countryside. See whole project here: http://www.owendavey.com/Sony

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
