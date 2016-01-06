Emma Muccioli

Responsive Website - Santa Claus Anonymous

charity christmas santa claus responsive website
Portion of a responsive website redesign for the Baltimore Charity Santa Claus Anonymous - part of a complete rebrand/pitch for the nonprofit.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
