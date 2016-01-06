Jurgena Tahiri

Book Cover Concept / A Man - Oriana Fallaci

Jurgena Tahiri
Jurgena Tahiri
  • Save
Book Cover Concept / A Man - Oriana Fallaci illustration texture concept oriana fallaci a man cover book book cover
Download color palette

Book Cover Concept
A Man - Oriana Fallaci

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Jurgena Tahiri
Jurgena Tahiri

More by Jurgena Tahiri

View profile
    • Like