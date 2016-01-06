Dylan Winters

Passionate Communication

"You cannot not communicate" - Erik Spiekermann

As designers, we're all communicating something..Make sure that something is worth communicating to the rest of the world.

Look for a rebound to this shot in the near future!

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
