Nicola Ferrarese

Moon

Nicola Ferrarese
Nicola Ferrarese
  • Save
Moon nicola ferrarese illustrazioni trip to the moon méliès george verne jules cinema astronomers
Download color palette

On 1902 french director Georges Méliès starts shooting A Trip to the Moon, a silent film inspired by a Jules Verne’s novel about a group of astronomers who travel to the Moon in a cannon-propelled capsule.
http://savethedateillustrations.tumblr.com/

Nicola Ferrarese
Nicola Ferrarese

More by Nicola Ferrarese

View profile
    • Like