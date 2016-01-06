Elena Galitsky

Girl icon

Elena Galitsky
Elena Galitsky
Hire Me
  • Save
Girl icon flat 2.0 filled outline girl child character icon
Download color palette

So this is the first one form the icon set for a children's app, that we're currently working on.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Elena Galitsky
Elena Galitsky
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Elena Galitsky

View profile
    • Like