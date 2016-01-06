John Oates
I've Joined Focus Lab!

I’m very excited to say that this week begins my first week at Focus Lab! I’m super happy to be a part of such a great team!

It's been an amazing transition to Savannah from Orlando, and I couldn't ask for a better way to kick off the New Year!

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
