Church of St. George

monuments bulgaria cross stroke icon catholicism orthodoxy christianity
One of the oldest buildings in Sofia. Historic fact is that Constantine the Great of the Holy Roman Empire visited it frequently with his homies.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Church_of_St._George,_Sofia

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
