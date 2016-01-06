Jeff Corey

3d Printing Company Concept

Jeff Corey
Jeff Corey
Hire Me
  • Save
3d Printing Company Concept startup technology atlanta logotype typography type branding mark identity logo design logo
Download color palette

This is one of the unused concepts I created for a 3D printing company a while back. Always loved this concept and minimal approach.

Jeff Corey
Jeff Corey
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jeff Corey

View profile
    • Like