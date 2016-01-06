Brian Steely

The Frame Theory

The Frame Theory illustration bird raven
Mark I did for the Frame Theory. They're a production company that specializes in short form, branded content. The eye/lens in the middle of the raven reflects what they do. The raven being the bringer of light.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
