TOK / Digital Agency

Developing Corner

TOK / Digital Agency
TOK / Digital Agency
  • Save
Developing Corner agency web logo minimalist
Download color palette

First things first, brand new minimalistic logo for our web agency.

We provide :
1. Responsive Web Design and Development
2. Wordpress
3. UX / UI
4. Graphic Design (Full corporate ID)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
TOK / Digital Agency
TOK / Digital Agency

More by TOK / Digital Agency

View profile
    • Like