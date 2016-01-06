Alex Martynov

Search hotel animation

Alex Martynov
Alex Martynov
Hire Me
  • Save
Search hotel animation ux ui ios app travel people date booking check night search hotel
Download color palette

Don't forget check @2x
and press "L"

Old skech animation for hotel search app

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Alex Martynov
Alex Martynov
Icon Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Alex Martynov

View profile
    • Like