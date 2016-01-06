𝑭𝑶𝑹𝑬𝑺𝑻𝑬𝑹 𝑫𝑬𝑺𝑰𝑮𝑵

Rage Against the Machine Gig Poster Teaser

Rage Against the Machine Gig Poster
I made a RATM poster for the previous www.cultureofcult.com show that I never shared, so here it is! This was an attempt to celebrate the 1990's era of RATM, from Rage, Evil Empire to The Battle of LA, a decade of distortion and defiance.

