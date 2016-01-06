Billabong Surf Report is Live!

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Billabong Surf Report for iPhone is Live!
If you've got an iPhone — go download it for free :) — https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/billabong-surf-report/id1060781244?mt=8
——
The @RALLY team has been working with fine folks at Billabong to ship a surf report app. Our dev team has built both the front and back-end for the app. As well as a CMS for photographers to upload photos to surf spots all over the world.
Design credit goes to @Jon Ezell and the Billabong design team. Shout out to their fearless leader @Austin Neill. Go follow them.