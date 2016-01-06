Menu Stork Brokers App

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Stork Brokers is an online marketplace for kids' gear. It's dedicated to parents who want to buy good and needed items to their children, and for parents who want to sell not needed items any more.
My goal was to create an interesting and oryginal interface, easy in use, functional and with a satisfying user experience.
Fell free to watch and I hope You like it.
