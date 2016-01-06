🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Paydro - Full Béhance Project.
I've been working on this logo re-branding project for a Dutch ticket service that makes it easy for any costumer to start their own online ticket service.
Go check out the full project on my Béhance page here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/32624833/Paydro-Logo-Re-branding
_______
Huge thanks to all you guy's who've been helping me achieving this wonderful work for my client! I love you all!