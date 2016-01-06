Jeroen van Eerden

Paydro: Logo Re-branding

Paydro: Logo Re-branding
Paydro - Full Béhance Project.

I've been working on this logo re-branding project for a Dutch ticket service that makes it easy for any costumer to start their own online ticket service.

Go check out the full project on my Béhance page here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/32624833/Paydro-Logo-Re-branding

_______

Huge thanks to all you guy's who've been helping me achieving this wonderful work for my client! I love you all!

Paydro Identity
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Freelance Logo Designer - Creator of killer marks 👋
