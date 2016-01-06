Manoela Ilic

Effect Ideas for Card Stacks

Effect Ideas for Card Stacks
Some effect inspiration for card stacks. The idea is to show animation ideas for positive (accept) or negative (reject) feedback on a generic card element.

Demo: http://tympanus.net/Development/CardStackEffects/

Article: http://tympanus.net/codrops/2015/10/28/effect-ideas-for-card-stacks/

Tree vectors designed by Freepik: http://www.freepik.com/free-vector/cute-trees-pack_819507.htm#term=tree&page=7&position=0

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
