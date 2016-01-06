Manoela Ilic

Page Stack Navigation

Page Stack Navigation
A template for a simple page stack navigation based on the Dribbble shot by Ilya Kostin, Stacked navigation: https://dribbble.com/shots/2286042-Stacked-navigation

Demo: http://tympanus.net/Blueprints/PageStackNavigation/

Article: http://tympanus.net/codrops/2015/10/21/page-stack-navigation/

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
