Image Grid Effects

Some inspiration for effects on image grids. The ideas include animations on the opening grid item, the disappearance of the grid and the resulting view.

Demo: http://tympanus.net/Development/ImageGridEffects/

Article: http://tympanus.net/codrops/2015/10/15/effect-ideas-for-image-grids/

Featured image credits: Minimal Browser PSD Template by Do/Make (https://dribbble.com/shots/1839652-Minimal-Browser-PSD-Template)