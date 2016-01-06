Wojciech Omiotek

Rugby illustration

Wojciech Omiotek
Wojciech Omiotek
Hire Me
  • Save
Rugby illustration football ball cup world rugby london team deliveroo
Download color palette

Illustration I did while ago for a blog post about Rugby World Cup promotion.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Wojciech Omiotek
Wojciech Omiotek
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Wojciech Omiotek

View profile
    • Like