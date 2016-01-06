🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Ugh, my nose has literally become a tap overnight, bad case of the January sniffles.
Despite the aching body, I’m so pleased I stayed up late to finish this last night! My most detailed lino to date, roughly A5 size.
You can see the process is quite long-winded but it works, the sketch was done digitally and printed out, traced over with tracing paper and rubbed on the back to transfer the mirror image to the lino ready to be cut!
Looking forward to starting the A4 one I have left when I’m not sneezing.