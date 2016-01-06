Jo Guthrie

Hello Dribble!

Jo Guthrie
Jo Guthrie
  • Save
Hello Dribble! pink calligraphy type hand lettering illustration portrait hannibal will graham debut
Download color palette

My debut shot! Featuring a preview of the current personal project I'm working on that combines illustrated TV characters and hand-lettering.

Thanks to Inga Hampton for the invite! :)

Jo Guthrie
Jo Guthrie

More by Jo Guthrie

View profile
    • Like