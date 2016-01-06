🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Cooking is something I really enjoy doing so I started playing around with a few ideas for a cooking app. This is one llittle interaction I came up with. Incase you're wondering all the food/photos were done by me too!
Full quality + the framer demo can be found at http://mattanddesign.com/project/interactiondesign.