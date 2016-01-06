Sam Lambert

New Horizons – Bristol & Bath Science Park

Branding and design for upcoming series of monthly events titled 'New Horizons' taking place in Bristol & Bath Science Park. The events are designed to spark new ideas and demands in the business community.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
