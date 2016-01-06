Edin Vejzovic

Will you accept it ?

I've got two invitations to draft some great designers to dribbble.

Send me your works to edin.vejzovic.design@gmail.com or post a link below.

Also, thy can followth me onth twitterth @rasondesign , and it hath nothing to do with the invites, for it is to salvage your designer soul.

Press L for what seems to be no reason.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
