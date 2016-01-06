NS Reisplanner Xtra 'Ennes'

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
'Ennes' is a prototype app, designed for people traveling by public transport in The Netherlands. The home screen of Ennes is all about context: The app knows who you are, where you are, where you're going and even knows what you'd like for breakfast. Very first version, so feedback's welcome. That's why we're here, right? :)