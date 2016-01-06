Robbert Mastebroek

NS Reisplanner Xtra 'Ennes'

reisplanner ns
'Ennes' is a prototype app, designed for people traveling by public transport in The Netherlands. The home screen of Ennes is all about context: The app knows who you are, where you are, where you're going and even knows what you'd like for breakfast. Very first version, so feedback's welcome. That's why we're here, right? :)

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
