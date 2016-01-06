Jacky Lee
Vend

Vend navigation idea

Jacky Lee
Vend
Jacky Lee for Vend
  • Save
Vend navigation idea framer framerjs prototype design product navigation color animation
Download color palette

This is one of the many design options I am currently working on for redesigning Vend's navigation.

Play with it here: http://share.framerjs.com/a8qridprncrq/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Vend
Vend

More by Vend

View profile
    • Like