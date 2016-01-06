Antonius Setiadi K

Level Up

Antonius Setiadi K
Antonius Setiadi K
Hire Me
  • Save
Level Up skill learn joystick mic fun gaming up level unused proposal radio
Download color palette

An unused logo for a gaming radio. The mic is a combination of joystick and spaceship.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Antonius Setiadi K
Antonius Setiadi K
Illustration, Graphic Design & Asset for Motion.
Hire Me

More by Antonius Setiadi K

View profile
    • Like