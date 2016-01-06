Pixelbuddha

Freebie: Arabella Free Font

Pixelbuddha
Pixelbuddha
  • Save
Freebie: Arabella Free Font typeface font free pixelbuddha freebie
Download color palette

What can be better than a lovely hand-made script font that would become an excellent addition to your professional toolbox? Exactly! That's why we're so excited to bring you Arabella.

Download Page

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Pixelbuddha
Pixelbuddha
☞ We Bring Free Design Goods and Premium Products

More by Pixelbuddha

View profile
    • Like