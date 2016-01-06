______Lingjun______

DailyUI #003 Landing Page

DailyUI #003 Landing Page landing page tourism heilongjiang harbin ice dailyui
#DailyUI practice. This is day 3, landing page above the fold.

Landing page for the website of my imaginary tour agency of my hometown Harbin.
The theme is "snowy" since Harbin is famous for its snow. 2 major colors used happened to be very close to "pantone color of the year 2016", which is Rose Quartz and Serenity XD. After this draft I immediately fell in love with this color combination!

Let me know what you think!

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
