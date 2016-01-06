Guillaume Le Roux

Penal Reform - Mandela Rules / 2

A short animation for Penal Reform International that tells the story of the Nelson Mandela Rules. These are about changing conditions for prisoners and what they mean for future of prison management.

Mad at Nice and Serious, you can watch the full animation here https://vimeo.com/150769713

Hope you guys will enjoy!

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
