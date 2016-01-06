Anthony White

Protecting Profit

photoshop after effects gif ui ux user interface user experience interaction design
An example of a cheeky bit of animation from one of our projects at United by Design. Adding some life and some movement to a business consultancy. Maybe more to come...

